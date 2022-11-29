UAE National Day: Free parking announced in Dubai

All customer service centres are closed from December 1-4

All public parking will be free of charge from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3, according to an announcement made by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. The rule will not apply to multi-level parking terminals.

Revised service timing applies to customer happiness centres and paid parking zones. Parking in Dubai on Sunday is already free, due to the new revised weekends.

The RTA also announced revised service timings for public buses, Dubai Metro and tram.

Dubai Metro, tram

From November 30 to December 3, the Metro's Red and Green lines will be operational from 5am to 1am. On December 4, both lines will be operational from 8am to 12am (midnight).

From November 30 to December 3, the tram will be in service from 6am to 1am. On December 4, it will run from 9am to 1am.

Dubai Bus

Buses will run on December 1 to December 4 from 6am to 1am the following day.

The current Intercity routes are in operation:

Water Bus

Abra Stations

Dubai Ferry

Water Taxi

The water taxi will operate based on demand from 3pm to 11pm.

