UAE motorists alert: Road to be closed for field exercise

The major road will be closed until the exercise ends and those planning to travel to other emirates have been offered an alternative route

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 9:52 AM

Motorists have been informed of a road closure that is set to take place from 9am today.

Emirates Road leading to Bateen Al Samar area will be closed for a field exercise today, the Ras Al Khaimah police said in a post on X.

Motorists heading to other emirates from Ras Al Khaimah can use Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed street instead.

The map of the road closure can be seen below:

