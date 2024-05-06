Dubai: Surgeons remove world’s largest adrenal tumour

Image used for illustrative purposes. File Photo

A 9.4kg tumour was removed during a four-hour procedure in Dubai, making it the world’s largest adrenal tumour to be surgically removed.

The 69-year-old patient, previously in good health, was referred to the hospital's emergency unit due to a massive abdominal mass discovered during a scan.

This record-breaking surgical procedure was conducted at Dubai Hospital, which forms part of Dubai Health, the emirate’s first integrated academic health system.

Struggling with walking and breathing for months prior to surgery, the patient’s condition necessitated immediate specialised care.

The tumour's size and weight surpassed all previous records, measuring 27 x 26 cm and weighing 9.4 kilograms.

The four-hour procedure was performed by a multidisciplinary team of experts from urology, oncology, radiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, general surgery, and anesthesia.

Dr Fariborz Bagheri, Consultant Urologist at Dubai Hospital, who led the operation, highlighted the complexity and risks associated with the procedure.

"Due to the tumour's size and its compression on vital structures, surgical intervention posed considerable challenges," stated Dr Fariborz. "However, without intervention, the patient's survival was at high risk."

Reflecting on the outcome, Dr Fariborz expressed gratitude for the successful procedure, attributing it to the combined efforts of the medical and surgical teams.

"We are very thankful that the patient responded well to the surgery and has fully recovered," he added.

Dr Mariam Al Raeesi, CEO of Dubai Hospital, highlighted the collaborative efforts of the multidisciplinary team in deciding to proceed with the surgery. "After careful consideration and collaboration among our medical and surgical experts, it was agreed to undertake this complex procedure,” Dr Al Raeesi said.

