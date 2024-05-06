Abu Dhabi announces transfer of pest control services under its mandate

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 7:15 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 7:23 PM

Abu Dhabi announced the transition of public health pest control services under its mandate, in line with its commitment to public health and safety.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre will process service requests concerning the monitoring and control of pests in residences, public areas and facilities.

For pest control services, individuals, farms and homeowners can contact Government Contact Centre at 800555 or register a request using the pest control services through the TAMM platform.

The responsibility of pest control services has been transferred from Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) to ADPHC, while Tadweer continues to handle waste management services.

The scope of pest control services includes managing disease-carrying pests such as mosquitoes, flies, rodents, ticks, and others, along with addressing potentially dangerous pests like snakes, scorpions, spiders and wasps.

Speaking about the transition of pest control services, Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director-General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, “The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre remains dedicated to prioritising community health, safety, and well-being across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This commitment is fulfilled through the provision of pest and disease vector control services aligned with the highest international standards and practices."

"Specialised and expert teams employ advanced equipment and techniques to monitor and control public health pests and disease vectors. Recognising the pivotal role of pest control in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, the centre is steadfast in its mission to uphold public health," he added.

In collaboration with strategic partners, the centre will also implement upskilling programmes for pest control professionals to enhance their skills. This will also improve scientific research on disease vectors, including the development of effective control methods through experiments and the evaluation of control materials and pesticides’ efficiency in laboratories and the field.

The centre will launch community campaigns focused on raising public awareness about the crucial role of controlling and preventing public health pests. Emphasising the importance of taking preventive measures, these campaigns contribute significantly to reducing the proliferation of disease vectors and other pests in both biological and societal contexts.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Infectious Diseases at ADPHC, said, “ADPHC will assume the responsibility of addressing reports concerning the proliferation of pests in open areas and homes. Additionally, it will oversee the permitting processes for all activities related to pest control within the emirate."

"Furthermore, the centre will manage the regulation and distribution of pesticides, ensuring their optimal and safe usage while prioritising adherence to prescribed procedures and warnings. These efforts are integral to the comprehensive public health pest control system, emphasising personal, community, and environmental safety.”

The centre aims to improve the monitoring and investigation of infectious diseases by connecting information and procedures related to disease examination and investigation with data on the spread of disease vectors. This integration is designed to facilitate the efficient management of infectious disease transmission within the emirate, enabling the implementation of targeted vector control measures based on geographical distribution.

