UAE: New canal in Sharjah to link lake with sea

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 4:32 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 5:26 PM

A new canal project has been initiated in Sharjah that will link the open sea to the creek and onward to Khalid Lake.

The Al Layyah Canal, spanning 850 metres in length, aims to improve water quality and increase flow of water in Khalid and Khan Lakes from the Arabian Gulf.

Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inspected the progress of the canal that includes the construction of two main bridges, a water canal, a breakwater, and promenade.

Tests were conducted and confirmed success during the completion of the 320-meter-long breakwater that will protect the canal in extreme weather conditions.

The canal will also feature a range of amenities and services catering to social, economic, and recreational needs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The next phase of the project includes constructing a new waterfront with an Islamic architectural character that matches the architectural style of government entities and the Jubail Market building opposite the canal.

ALSO READ: