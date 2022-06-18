UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM

The training event aims to strengthen military relations between the two countries
UAE21 hours ago
A minor earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the UAE on Saturday, June 1.
The quake was recorded in Albataeh at 3.27pm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times a year, and they are not a cause for worry.
ALSO READ:
A seismology expert Khaleej Times spoke to earlier had said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.
"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Masafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology at the NCM, had said.
"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don't have to worry."
The training event aims to strengthen military relations between the two countries
UAE21 hours ago
According to Forbes, public and private investments in AI technology were expected to increase and reach $6.6 billion by 2021
UAE22 hours ago
Dubai Ruler takes to social media to share his views on reading and books
UAE23 hours ago
The Emirates Red Crescent has provided temporary accommodation for the other residents
UAE1 day ago
French authorities are trying to affirm the origins of five Egyptian pieces the museum bought for Dh30.34 million
UAE1 day ago
Licence has been issued for a period of 60 years
UAE1 day ago
Activities encouraged workers to maintain healthy lifestyles
UAE1 day ago
The findings were revealed in a one-of-its-kind study conducted in the GCC
UAE1 day ago