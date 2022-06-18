UAE: Minor earthquake recorded, says NCM

Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 4:15 PM

A minor earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the UAE on Saturday, June 1.

The quake was recorded in Albataeh at 3.27pm, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE experiences minor quakes several times a year, and they are not a cause for worry.

A seismology expert Khaleej Times spoke to earlier had said the UAE residents have no reason to worry as tremors of such small magnitude cause no major impact.

"Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Masafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas," Khamis Elshamsi, Director of Seismology at the NCM, had said.

"The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don't have to worry."