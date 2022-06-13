India: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Meghalaya

By ANI Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 7:58 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 7:59 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The quake occurred at 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura.

A tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology read, “An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”

