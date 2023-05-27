UAE: Middle East's first 100% electric waste truck launched in Abu Dhabi

The vehicles will be operating in the capital to collect household waste, almost silently with zero tailpipe emissions

Abu Dhabi Waste Management (Tadweer) has launched the first 100 per cent electric waste truck in the UAE, the first fully electric heavy truck ever launched in Middle East.

The first Renault 100 per cent electric truck will be used by Tadweer, the sole custodian of waste management for Abu Dhabi, to collect household waste in the emirate.

The truck was manufactured by Renault Trucks, under the dealership of Al Masaood, following the signing of an agreement between Tadweer and Al Masaood during the recent EcoWaste Exhibition and Conference.

Being the first heavy truck operating in the region, the Renault Trucks E-tech truck will also run a pilot programme to gauge the vehicle’s performance in the high temperatures of the capital’s summer heat, in addition to addressing logistical challenges such as charging station availability along key routes.

Equipped with a 23 cubic metre capacity Gorica-Farid electric garbage compactor, the Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide P6x2 will be operating in Abu Dhabi to collect household waste, almost silently with zero tailpipe emissions.

The launch of the Renault E-Tech waste management truck is also a commitment to both the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s electrified mobility strategies, which both the country and its capital find themselves at the forefront globally. Only recently, the federal government committed to placing more than 800 EV charging stations across the country.

Ali Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO at Tadweer, said: “Tadweer has established its position as a pioneer in waste management and driving a sustainable future. The company incorporates state-of-the-art and modern technologies to ensure successful operation, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambitions as well. We therefore look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Al Masaood and Renault Trucks and are excited to see what this E-Tech Waste management truck has to offer in terms of performance and efficiency. Our relationship with both Al Masaood and Renault Trucks is characterised by a robust and enduring partnership, and we are confident that this innovative zero-emissions truck will be an important added value to our existing Renault fleet.”

The Renault Trucks D-Wide E-tech has already demonstrated its effectiveness and performance in Europe, with urban centres like Paris and Barcelona adopting nearly 100 of the trucks each to fulfil their commitments to sustainability and their communities.

By using these electric trucks, these two cities will remove more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the environment each year, equivalent to removing 1,000 cars from the roads annually. With a range of up to 200 kilometres between charges, the trucks have already proven their worthiness from a zero-emissions and performance perspective. Tadweer is keen to start operating the electric truck on Abu Dhabi's roads to assess and monitor the vehicle's performance in summer temperatures.

The first 100 per cent electric waste truck in the UAE supports Tadweer in achieving its mission through building an integrated waste management system and achieving a circular economy.

