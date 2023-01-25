UAE: Meet the Emirati woman who helps divorced, working mothers improve their quality of life

The 44-year-old hosts workshops for women focusing on empowering them to reclaim their identity and challenge their limiting beliefs

Emirati life coach and trainer Najwa Abdulla Albreiki is using her experience and knowledge to help divorced working mothers in the UAE to become the best version of themselves.

The 44-year-old divorced mother conducts individual training sessions as well as workshops for women that focus on empowering them and raising awareness towards self-worth, self-care and mindset.

Albreiki is doing this by helping the women identify what they are passionate about, and how best to utilise those skills in a career that aligns with their passions and strengths.

“I work with independent mothers (divorced working mothers) to redefine their powerful identity after divorce by tapping into their inner strengths and activating them into a fulfilling life,” she told Khaleej Times.

The Emirati says her journey started in early 2019, when she decided it was time to follow an intuition that led her to become a life coach.

“I am now a Certified Co-Active Coach and an ACC, NLP practitioner and a hypnotist,” she said.

“Coaching has transformed my life and so I want to do [it] with all my clients. I’m a coach with a brave heart. My mission is to raise awareness to personal potential, challenging patterns and limiting beliefs. Shedding light into these corners helps people notice and grow – with choice. I have great experience running workshops.”

On what inspired her to become a life coach and trainer, Albreiki says she has always had an impact on people, especially her friends. “People feel at ease with me; they would easily open up and confide in me, knowing they will not be judged and that they will get the emotional support and advice needed,” she said.

“So why not help them [with] a professional systematic process that can actually lead to great results? After getting my divorce I decided to focus on independent mothers like me, as I will be the best coach to help them after being in that process and coming out of it still happy, joyful and balanced.”

The Emirati said she had started her own coaching company, N-Spire, and she’s also an associate at Change Works Abu Dhabi where she first started her career as a coach.

“Most of my coaching happens over zoom, yet I have some secret private places for my female clients who prefer to meet face to face,” said Albreiki.

“I counsel and give guidance to independent mothers or divorced working mothers to create a new version of themselves after a divorce, by realising their inner power and capabilities,” she said.

“I also host events. My recent big event was in celebration of Emirati Women's Day which was held on August 28, 2022, and that was a great collaboration with 6 other coaches.”

Citing some of the challenges she has faced with the coaching job, Albreiki says her biggest challenge at the beginning was educating people about what life coaching is about and how it can help them grow, and how it is different from psychology and counselling.

“Another challenge is reaching the right clientele,” said Albreiki – mother to children Abdulla and Alia, and the 2nd of five sisters. She obtained her bachelors degree in Business Information Technology at the Higher Colleges of Technology.

