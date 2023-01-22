Dubai: Now open, a gallery that celebrates works of Emirati artists

The place will also promote works of prodigy child artists

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 6:55 PM

An art gallery that celebrates works of Emirati artists opened at Mazaya Centre in Dubai on Friday.

The MRK Contemporary Art Gallery was inaugurated by Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dubai, and former Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council.

Participating artists included Dr Najat Makki, Abdulqader Al Rais and Faisal Abdulqader.

Child prodigies Aisha Mohammed Abdulkareem, Maitha Khalilabdul Wahid and Hessa Mohammed Abdulkareem also displayed their works.

Meena Kamal, the Founder of MRK Contemporary Art Gallery and an accomplished abstract landscape artist herself, said their goal is to celebrate and promote Emirati artists as well as the works of prodigy child artists, many of whom are Emiratis.

ALSO READ: