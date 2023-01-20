Abstract artist opens art studio in Dubai

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 5:14 PM

Ana Liz Cordero opened her new art studio in Al Fahidi Historical District, after being selected by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, among other relevant personalities from the art and design world.

The Ecuadorian artist will be exhibiting her most recent works at her studio: two exclusive series whose content talks about restoring its real value to nature and spiritual freedom, delivering a strong and positive message, despite the actual worldwide circumstances. As a means to achieve it, the artist stands out for its Inca's ancient roots and the value that nature had to them as an essential part of life and God's creation.

And this is why she decides to apply all this Incas knowledge and interests to her work, allowing her to perfect her abstract techniques, continuously mixing layers after layers of various natural materials that she finds in each area where she is located to create her abstract works such as leaves, flowers, sand, soil, and shells. "I collect everything and that is the skin of my painting. Each painting has a personal and unique seal", says the abstract artist, and continues, "rugged landscapes, mountains, plants, they have different shapes, movements, that's why my art is not flat because movement is life".

Her three-dimensional forms speak for themselves, giving a sculptural approach to her pieces. “My art has Inca antecedents, giving value to their care for nature. That's my identity as an Ecuadorian: to remember to take care of the ecosystem and biodiversity; to generate connection with the human being and their natural environments.”

She uses elements from the UAE area that she finds in the desert, in the sea, and in the mountains, where she not only seeks materiality for her works but also seeks the source of real inspiration for his abstract works. "Nature speaks to us with its details, shapes, and colors, it is the source of connection with God, who helps us to search for the true essence of the human being."

Cordero extends a warm invitation to the public to visit her at her studio and to share with her while she continues working in her new series of paintings.