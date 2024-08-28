Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and Skyrize Partners celebrate Emirati women in leadership

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:28 PM

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), in collaboration with Skyrize Partners, marks Emirati Women’s Day by celebrating the achievements of participants in the Nomu Al Ghurair Programme’s Women in Management and Leadership pathway.

Launched in November 2023, the programme is designed to upskill Emirati and Arab Women over 12 to 18 months. In its seventh cohort, the initiative has enrolled over 300 Emirati and Arab women, enhancing their management and leadership skills to prepare them for success in the corporate world. The program targets students, recent graduates, and young professionals, with sessions held across the UAE.

Spanning 10 sessions over five weeks, the programme covers self-management, work management, and leadership. Participants also benefit from career counselling, CV and LinkedIn workshops, and training in problem-solving and business communication.

The programme’s strong ties with the private sector, featuring partnerships like Mars, General Motors, Nestlé, SAP, Roland Berger, Arla, RAKEZ, Bayt.com and Bain & Company, provide participants with real-world experience through case studies, training sessions, and mentorship. Graduates have secured interviews with industry partners, landed job opportunities across sectors, earned internships in Europe, and gained speaker roles at key events. Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, emphasized the programme’s significance: “The Nomu Al Ghurair Program plays a role in shaping the future of the UAE by empowering Emirati women with the leadership skills and networks needed to break new ground in their careers. By investing in these women, we are investing in the nation’s capacity to innovate and thrive.” Sarah Sefiane, founder of Skyrize Partners, expressed: “In line with national priorities, Skyrize Partners is committed to developing the skills of Emirati talent while at the same time connecting the learners with the private sector early on to explore workplace opportunities. We’re proud to partner with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) for this great purpose.”

For more information, please contact: info@skyrizepartners.com