Residency violators urged to avail fine waiver facility

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:58 AM

Injazat Group has urged residency violators in the UAE to regularise their status without fines with effect from September 1, 2024.

"There is a golden opportunity for residency violators in the UAE to settle their status without fines at Injazat starting from September 1, 2024," according to Injazat Group statement.

"Starting from September 1, 2024, Injazat Group offers you a golden opportunity to regularise your status in the UAE with ease! Take the initiative to adjust your residency status or leave the country without incurring any fines, in accordance with the new directive issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security,” the statement said.

“Seize this unique opportunity to become compliant in the United Arab Emirates. With Injazat Group, we guarantee you a smooth and comprehensive experience, including the completion of work procedures and passport violations, and we also provide flight ticket booking services for those departing.

Contact us now via our call centre at 800921424 or submit your request easily by downloading the "Injazat App" with a special and exclusive discount of up to 10 per cent on the app. Don't miss this opportunity — Injazat... All Services."