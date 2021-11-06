UAE: Man dies after being swept away in flash floods

He was attempting to cross Wadi Al Sidr by foot on Friday afternoon

A 65-year-old Emirati man has died after getting swept away by flash floods in Fujairah over the weekend.

Fujairah Police said the man was cross Wadi Al Sidr by foot on Friday afternoon, when he was carried away by the water.

The General Command of the Fujairah Police urged community members to remain cautious and avoid the wadis during rain.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Saturday also put out an alert, advising residents to take precautions in case heavy rain lashes over some Eastern areas.

Residents have also been told to avoid areas that may be susceptible to flash floods.