UAE: Man dies after being swept away in flash floods

Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a 14-km cycling track for the fitness event
UAE1 day ago
A 65-year-old Emirati man has died after getting swept away by flash floods in Fujairah over the weekend.
Fujairah Police said the man was cross Wadi Al Sidr by foot on Friday afternoon, when he was carried away by the water.
The General Command of the Fujairah Police urged community members to remain cautious and avoid the wadis during rain.
The National Centre of Meteorology on Saturday also put out an alert, advising residents to take precautions in case heavy rain lashes over some Eastern areas.
ALSO READ:
Residents have also been told to avoid areas that may be susceptible to flash floods.
Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a 14-km cycling track for the fitness event
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes peace, prosperity and good health to all those who celebrate Diwali
UAE1 day ago
Thousands expected to pedal along Sheikh Zayed Road as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge
UAE1 day ago
Residents can watch international professional ice hockey league match, musical on ice performed by Olympic figure skating champions
UAE1 day ago
Video shows amused residents as he travels on water, through Bur Dubai, Old Souq
UAE1 day ago
Supermarkets, restaurants and residential communities lit up with lamps to mark the occasion
UAE1 day ago
When dreams take flight: Emirati female pilots Mahra bin Hammad and Dana Al Mazmi on the journey that led them to carry out air missions for Dubai Police
UAE1 day ago
ADEK launches Blue Schools Initiative two months ahead of schedule
UAE1 day ago