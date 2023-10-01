UAE: Dh100 massage scam that targeted women busted; one arrested

Some roads will be off limits to give way for the opening of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference
The Sharjah Police have arrested a suspect for offering illegal massage services and using it to blackmail women.
Authorities said the suspect promoted the service for as low as Dh100 via social media in a bid to lure customers.
The police said they were notified about the Arab suspect in his 40s promoting the illegal service through social media channels including Snapchat.
He would then take incriminating photos and videos of the women during the massage and then blackmail them for money. After verifying the details, a police team raided the mentioned location and caught him red-handed. He reportedly confessed to the crime.
According to the authority, criminals use various methods to promote illegal massage services. These include distributing visiting cards on the streets or operating bogus social media accounts. When unsuspecting ‘customers’ respond and go to the location, criminals take their photos or videos and blackmail them for cash.
The police have urged residents to not respond to offers of illegal massage services and instead, report them to authorities. The police cautioned them that using such services would expose them to the several dangers including extortion.
Residents can report issues pertaining to the security and stability of the country using the Al Najeed service by calling 800151 or by sending a SMS to 7999. Fraud or electronic crimes can be reported by calling on the number 065943228 or by sending a Whatsapp message to 0559992158. Criminal activities or incidents can be reported on the number 80040.
