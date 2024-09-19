Around the world in 40 days: 2 UAE residents undertake 13,000km journey to India through Central Asia

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Many passionate travellers and adventure enthusiasts might envy UAE residents Rajith Kizhakkekara Neelancheri and his friend Binish Krishnan, who are enjoying the unique thrill of having breakfast in Kazakhstan and ending their day in China — all in the span of just one day.

The pair, fuelled by a shared love for adventure, meticulously planned their 13,000km route through Iran, Central Asia (Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and from Kazakhstan) and the mountainous terrains of Nepal before they finally reach the south Indian state of Kerala in around 40 days.

Ready to embrace mysteries of marathon drive

The journey began on August 26 from Abu Shagara with the towering skyscrapers of Dubai receding in the rearview mirror, as they geared up to embrace the mysteries that lay ahead.

Loaded with 20-25 cans of Kerala-style ready-made food curries, maps, medicines, car tools and repair kits and boundless enthusiasm, the two set off in their Toyota 4Runner, with the roar of the engine signalling the beginning of an unforgettable adventure.

“This idea struck me in 2019. My friend wanted to do something that people don’t normally do. Basically, I am a hiker and my friend is an off-roader. But driving through different countries meant a lot of paper and leg work, especially to procure the visas. We made several calls to embassies asking for details. In February, we started this process and received all our visas by the end of July. In some countries, it was not only visas, but we required entry permits for the car and a GBAO permit in Tajikistan,” said Rajith.

The 31-year-old said that they required this special permit to travel to the Pamir mountains and highway and the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

“Since part of the Pamir highway runs along the border with Afghanistan, this security measure is necessary and requires these additional papers as the area is controlled by the army. Along the way there, we crossed around 10 checkpoints where we had to submit all our documents,” he added.

The pair drove continuously throughout the day, ensuring to stop at night to rest either at hotels or by camping in suitable locations.

Notably, last June, the friends also embarked on a road trip through Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar before deciding to set out on this journey. “We returned to the UAE within 48 hours after visiting all these countries,” added Rajith, who works as a production in charge at a printing press in Dubai.

Haunting beauty of ancient landscapes in Iran

Entering Iran, which was their first stop, Rajith and Binish were greeted by the warmth of the locals, the haunting beauty of the ancient landscapes, and the bustling markets of the cities.

Binish, who runs his own business in Dubai said, “We spent three days exploring historical sites, indulging in Persian cuisine, and marvelling at the architectural wonders of Iran. Then, we crossed into Turkmenistan and the desert gave way to vast stretches of barren land. Turkmenistan was not a part of the original trip but we included it to see the ‘Darvaza gas crater,’ which is a burning natural gas field that was drilled by Soviet engineers in 1971. The moment you enter the place, one can experience the smell of gas. It’s a geological marvel.”

Following this sojourn, the towering peaks of Uzbekistan’s mountains emerged in the distance, beckoning them towards Samarkand, a city famed for its role in the ancient Silk Road.

“The blue-tiled mosques were a marvel with the intricately designed building,” added the 40-year-old.

One of the highest and most dangerous roads in the world

The duo then made their way to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, where they were welcomed with rugged landscapes, high-altitude passes, and winding roads. They spent two days navigating the Pamir Highway, one of the highest and most dangerous roads in the world.

The steep mountain passes and hairpin bends tested their driving skills to the limit. There were moments when the sheer cliffs falling away from the side of the road seemed too perilous, but they pressed on.