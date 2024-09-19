Three UAE expats win Dh100,000 each in Big Ticket e-draw

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:14 AM

Throughout September, Big Ticket’s lucky Tuesday e-draw guarantees Dh100,000 for three winners. This week’s fortunate recipients include residents from India and Lebanon.

Originally from Beirut, 51-year-old, Fouad Khalife has been living in Dubai since 2014. The agriculture engineer and businessman has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past five years, purchasing 1-2 tickets every month without missing a month.

After winning Dh100,000, Fouad said, “The winnings are all for my son and family. I will keep buying tickets, and right now, I’m focused on winning the Dh20 million grand prize. My message to Big Ticket customers is: don’t lose hope; when the time is right, you will win. Keep trying—your moment will come."

Fouad Khalife

Abu Dhabi resident Asana and his family have been buying Big Tickets for two decades. When he received the winning call, Asana felt like the luckiest man and was overjoyed. A 60-year-old credit specialist said, “I’ve been buying tickets for the past 20 years, and it was frustrating not winning, but after receiving the call, I was extremely happy."

Originally from Chennai, Asana has been in UAE for the past 30 years. "The winnings will go towards my son’s further studies and I urge everyone trying their luck to continue buying the ticket."

Asana

Basheer, along with 20 colleagues, has been purchasing the Big Ticket online for the last 10 years. The 44-year-old driver and salesman from Tamil Nadu, Basheer, has been living in Dubai since moving to the UAE in 2004.

When he received the winning call, Basheer felt both happy and surprised, as the win was not just his, but also for his 20 co-workers. “I will share the prize with my family in India and my 20 co-workers, as it’s the right thing to do. Winning this raffle has motivated us even more, so my colleagues and I will keep buying tickets."