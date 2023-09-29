Watch: How motorists are caught not wearing seatbelt while driving in Sharjah

Minister Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Thailand minister review the progress of CEPA during a high-level visit
The Sharjah Police has put out a video showcasing how motorists are caught violating seat belt laws in the emirate.
The video shared on Instagram shows how motorists not wearing their seat belt while driving are caught by the camera and radars.
Watch the video here:
The penalty for not wearing a seat belt in the UAE is a Dh400 fine and 4 black points.
Motorists have been advised to adhere to road laws, ensuring the driver as well as others safety.
ALSO READ:
Minister Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Thailand minister review the progress of CEPA during a high-level visit
The Crown Prince also inspected the headquarters of the General Administration of Civil Defence
The fire at a wedding in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others
Experts explain this is a phenomenon where people experience anxiety when disconnecting from technology, being away from everyday responsibilities, routines
The Sharjah resident took home a whopping prize of Dh1 million after participating in Mahzooz for over a year
An alternative aircraft is being organised to get passengers to the UAE
During the Arab Media Forum, the Emirati astronaut also spoke of how much his father taught him, despite not attending college himself
She highlights it is a path to sustainable livelihoods and economic growth