Dubai Police seize 36 vehicles in 2 days for multiple violations

At least 80 per cent of the violators were involved in severe accidents, resulting in fatalities and major injuries, the authority said

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 11:45 AM

Dubai Police have seized 36 vehicles over the past two days due to various violations committed by the drivers, the authorities said on Friday.

Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Khalfan Al Qaedi, deputy director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, said: “The violations ranged from reckless driving, endangering one's own life or that of others, causing road disturbances, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle's engine or chassis, disturbing residents, unclear number plates, and littering on public roads.”

Dh50,000 release fee

Colonel Al Qaedi noted that based on the recent amendments to the traffic law in the Dubai that went into effect on July 6, erring motorists involved in reckless driving or jumping the red light will have to pay up to Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released.

“The law penalises those who endanger lives or damage roads with heavy fines and vehicle impoundment for varying periods,” he underscored.

He added: “At least 80 per cent of the violators were involved in severe accidents, resulting in fatalities and major injuries. Dubai Police would not show leniency in tackling all types of violations to ensure the safety of all road users.”

Police eye

Colonel Al Qaedi appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the "Police Eye" service in the Dubai Police app on smartphones or by contacting the "We Are All Police" service at 901.

ALSO READ: