Dubai: 3 killed in road accidents caused by swerving

A police official underscored failing to stick to the mandatory lane is subject to a fine of Dh400

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 1:56 PM

A total of 107 road accidents over the past eight months have been recorded in Dubai that resulted in the tragic loss of three lives and various injuries to 75 individuals, Dubai Police said on Friday.

The main cause of these road accidents is swerving, noted Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the general department of traffic at Dubai Police.

He added 529,735 lane violations were also recorded by Dubai Police's smart traffic monitoring systems and radars from January to August this year.

“Drivers were observed making sudden lane changes, especially near intersections or exits on highways. These actions, captured by the smart systems spread across all the emirate's streets, can lead to severe traffic accidents," he warned.

Dh400 fine

Al Mazrouei underscored failing to stick to the mandatory lane is subject to a fine of Dh400. He added certain lanes are reserved for specific types of vehicles, like lanes exclusively for buses and taxis - motorists who use these dedicated lanes will also incur fines.

Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of utilising smart systems and modern technologies to deter violations. He also urged drivers to always adhere to the mandatory traffic lanes to prevent grave accidents and avoid incurring penalties.

