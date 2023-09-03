Dh50,000 fine: Dubai Police release video of drivers jumping red light, issue warning about stiff penalties

The iconic writer, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died at the age of 68 in a hospital in Abu Dhabi
The Dubai Police have reminded motorists about the revised, stringent penalties that apply for jumping the red light and reckless driving. The traffic offences are punishable with a Dh50,000 fine, 30-day vehicle confiscation and 23 black points on the driver's licence.
The police shared a video of eight of the most shocking instances of reckless driving caught on camera in Dubai. The video shows motorists failing to stop at red lights, crashing into vehicles at traffic junctions. In one of the clips, a cyclist can be seen flipping over on a zebra crossing as a vehicle fails to stop. Yet another shows a vehicle crashing into a motorcycle that had stopped at a pedestrian crossing.
A law that came into effect recently makes reckless driving among serious traffic offences in Dubai that will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000. The offence comes under ‘driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a danger to lives or properties’. The same penalty applies for jumping a red light. A stiffer penalty of Dh100,000 is applied for racing on the roads.
The police had said that the amendments to the traffic law are aimed at promoting road safety and protecting lives and properties.
The police have already applied the law, slapping Dh50,000 fines in two cases last month. In the first, a motorist was arrested for tailgating and overtaking a vehicle dangerously. Days later, a biker was arrested for performing stunts on a Dubai highway.
