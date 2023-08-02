‘Where do we park?’ Dubai car owners complain about e-scooters being parked in paid zones

Residents will be able to observe natural animals and see gazelles grazing in the neighbourhood
Several residents and motorists are complaining about how e-scooters are being parked indiscriminately, blocking sidewalks and taking over parking slots in some popular residential communities in Dubai.
Mark, a Filipino expat who lives in Al Barsha, told Khaleej Times that he has been contending with e-scooters blocking pathways and side streets. “Sometimes they (e-scooters) are left on sidewalks, which can make walkways impassable for pedestrians.”
The same concern is raised by a long-time resident in Deira who noticed how wheelchair-bound people of determination are sometimes obstructed by bicycles and e-scooters that are parked on kerbs and pathways.
“I use an e-scooter myself – and it’s very convenient, economical and easy to use – but I find it unacceptable that some riders don’t act responsibly,” added the Deira resident.
Some motorists have also raised concerns about e-scooters being parked in between cars at some paid parking areas. “I find it hard to park and make my way out of the parking area because of bicycles and e-scooters. I had bumped into them in several instances,” said Lydia, who lives in a busy neighbourhood in Karama.
In Dubai, the use of sustainable modes of transport, including e-scooters and bicycles, are highly encouraged and regulated. Tracks and designated zones have been designated across the city to ensure public safety. All e-scooter riders are required to obtain a permit and everyone is obliged to act responsibly.
An Executive Council resolution passed last year stipulates regulations on the use of bicycles and e-scooter in Dubai, indicating the speed limit, minimum age and safety gear requirements, and other precautionary measures.
In particular, parking a bicycle or an e-scooter in a haphazard manner is a punishable traffic offence that comes with a Dh200 penalty.
All e-scooter riders and cyclists are urged to comply with rules and regulations — lest they get the following fines:
|VIOLATION
|FINE
|Failure to stick to the cycling lanes
|Dh200
|Exceeding the 60kmph speed limit
|Dh300
|Riding a cycle in a manner that endangers the life and safety of others
|Dh300
|Riding or leaving a cycle on a lane designated for walking or jogging
|Dh200
|Using an e-scooter or any type of cycle without a rider's permit
|Dh200
|Carrying a passenger on a pedal cycle or an electric bike that is not fitted with the required equipment; or failure to wear the required vest and helmet
|Dh200
|Failure to comply with the speed limits
|Dh100
|Carrying a passenger on an electric ecooter
|Dh300
|Failure to meet the security and safety requirements
|Dh200
|Riding a cycle that does not meet the technical requirements
|Dh300
|Parking a cycle at non-designated areas; or parking in a manner that obstructs thetraffic of vehicles or pedestrians
|Dh200
|Failure to comply with the instructions displayed on the information signs on roads and cycle lanes
|Dh200
|Riding a pedal cycle by a person who is under the age of 12 years without being accompanied by a cyclist who is at least 18 years old
|Dh200
|Failure to dismount the cycle when on a pedestrian crossing
|Dh200
|Failure to report an accident to the RTA, the Dubai Police, or the ambulance service
|Dh300
|Using the left-hand side of the road when riding a bicycle or an electric bike, or failure to ensure that the road is clear before changing lanes
|Dh200
|Riding against traffic
|Dh200
|Parking or driving a vehicle, or attempting to obstruct traffic, on a cycle lane
|Dh300
|Having the cycle towed by a vehicle or using the cycle for towing
|Dh300
|Failure by an entity supervising group training to obtain prior approval of the training
|Dh200 per person
|Undertaking independent training
|Dh100 per person
