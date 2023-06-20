Dubai: Now, rent a bike or e-scooter to explore Hatta mountains in new RTA initiative

Muir Woods National Monument, named after the respected Scottish-American naturalist, has a different character in different seasons
Now, visitors and residents can enjoy the breathtaking views of Dubai's Hatta mountains, thanks to a new initiative of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The RTA has opened up bike and e-scooter stations at 11 sites along Hatta's 9km route, according to the latest advisory. Some 650 two-wheelers — 250 e-scooters, 250 bikes, and 150 mountain bikes — are now available for use.
Hatta visitors can rent these out and ride them across the tracks stretching 11.5km.
These stations and rest stops for riders are spread across the tourist hotspots in Hatta, including the Hatta Heritage Village, next to Wadi Hatta Park, Hatta Hill Park, the public bus station, and Hatta Valley.
The RTA has been working on soft mobility solutions for Hatta, aiming to provide visitors with a new way to experience the popular site.
Hatta distinguishes itself via its unique geographical location, environmental and cultural diversity, and a plethora of entertainment options.
During the first quarter of 2023, the bike and e-scooter stations' trial run garnered significant interest.
As many as 1,902 trips were recorded in the first quarter, with e-scooters accounting for 984 and bikes and mountain bikes contributing the remaining 918 trips. Statistics indicated that 93 percent were satisfied with the services provided during that period.
ALSO READ:
Muir Woods National Monument, named after the respected Scottish-American naturalist, has a different character in different seasons
Eligible categories need only apply for eTA, or Electronic Travel Authorization, instead of a visitor's visa
Experts also mentioned contributing factor to the surge in airfares includes the increased fuel prices and grounding of the GoFirst flights
UK’s new electronic travel authorisation scheme (ETA) will cost only Dh45.50 and is valid for two years
Residents are advised to book tickets and tour packages early as many are travelling, taking advantage of overlap between festive holidays and the school summer break
Even premium visa services — which residents could opt for by paying Dh400 extra — are no longer available
The carrier vowed that the procedure — which will start in June — won't delay services
Are you among those who are willing to be flexible just to reduce the cost of flying out? This guide shows how you can save up to Dh700 on airfares