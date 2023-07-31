Abu Dhabi cracks down on bicycle, scooter violations; over 5,000 incidents reported

ITC to expand e-scooter rental services to include areas such as Hamdan Street, Al Falah Street, Shakhbout Street and Al Raha Beach

The Abu Dhabi transport department announced on Monday that the regulations organising the use of bikes in the emirate have contributed in raising awareness amongst bicycle and e-bike users regarding traffic rules and safety guidelines.

The Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Centre issued a total of 5,380 violations to ensure compliance with safety requirements and rules. For the purpose of raising awareness on the risks of reckless driving and to warn users against it, more than 6,000 warning notifications to alert users in this regard were issued.

The ITC reiterated the necessity of ensuring that users of bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters, comply with safety requirements as it is a top priority. To ensure the safety of users, the ITC has distributed brochures, leaflets and safety equipment, including protective helmets and lighting devices.

The initiative showcases the ITC's commitment towards disseminating a culture of traffic safety that emphasises the importance of utilising protective equipment and adhering to the clauses of the regulations while using these mode of transports.

The shared e-scooter rental services were also launched in 5 regions in Abu Dhabi: Al Reem Island, Masdar City, Yas Island, the Corniche area, and Khalifa City. Authorities carried out a survey to obtain better understanding on service satisfaction and the level of safety measures awareness. This was conducted through interviews with residents of the areas and service users, 83 per cent of which have confirmed that they are aware of the safety requirements and designated spots for parking their scooters.

The ITC is currently expanding its scope of service to include other operational areas within Abu Dhabi Island, such as; Hamdan Street, Al Falah Street, Shakhbout Street and Al Raha Beach area.

Users can download the service apps on their smartphones according to the service providers such as Tier, Phoenix, Lime or Bird, which enables them to find scooters for rent nearby. Users can scan the QR code to start using the scooter and to enjoy a safe ride by following safety guidelines and traffic laws.

The regulations organising the use of bikes in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, are part of the efforts exerted by the ITC and its strategic stakeholders that aim towards diversifying transport options and establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances the quality of services provided to the community and supports the government's orientation towards utilising environment-friendly transportation in the Emirate.

