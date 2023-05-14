From speed limit to age restrictions: 10 rules to follow in UAE when riding an e-scooter

In order to cope with heat during daily commutes, many are increasingly choosing this as a practical transportation solution, especially for short distances

Photo by M. Sajjad

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 6:00 AM

It's important for individuals who use e-scooters to take proper precautions in hot weather to avoid sunburn and dehydration, underline medics in the UAE.

Electric scooters have become an increasingly popular form of transportation, especially during the summer months, as they allow for a comfortable, open-air ride.

In order to cope with the heat during daily commutes, many are increasingly choosing it as a practical transportation solution, especially to cover short distances.

Dr Vishnu Chaitanya Swaroopa Sura, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, says, “Using a helmet and polarized bike glasses with UV protection for sunlight reflection can reduce the risk of accidents. I recommend people use sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 or preferably SPF 50 plus to protect themselves from UV rays. The most important thing is to keep oneself hydrated by drinking liquids or fluids, frequently, every 15 to 30 minutes. It’s also advisable to take fluids with electrolytes to stay hydrated and maintain electrolytes and muscle contraction. Another important thing is to wear loose-fitting and light-coloured clothes made from breathable fabrics like cotton.”

While electric scooters are a novel, innovative, and rapidly expanding form of transportation, medics aver with soaring temperatures its important take regular breaks to cool down in shaded areas.

Remaining hydrated is equally important as human beings lose water constantly through their skin and sweat – especially when exposed to outside temperatures.

Dr Neena Rasil, Specialist Family Medicine, Aster Hospital, Mankhool says, “With the temperatures soaring in the UAE, e-scooter riders are advised to follow safety precautions to avoid sun burn or dehydration while riding under the sun. First and foremost, riders must wear protective gears - a well-ventilated helmet and other gears to protect them from any accidents. Second, riders must opt to ride along shaded routes if that’s possible. Else, they must try to avoid riding under the sun during peak hours from 11 am - 4 pm when the temperatures are particularly high.”

“When riding, stick to designated scooter tracks and keep a safe distance to avoid abrupt stops. Always wear properly fitting safety gear like a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads. If you must go outside (in the peak time), wear a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun as much as possible. Cover your skin with long sleeves and pants to prevent sunburn, dryness, wrinkling, and skin cancer. Apply sunblock to all exposed areas, including your ears, nose, and lips, without getting it inside the mouth,” avers Dr Shireen Farouk, Consultant Family Medicine Burjeel Medical Center, Al Shamkha.

Meanwhile, the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched a comprehensive monitoring platform to integrate bicycles, e-scooters and other non-motorised means of transportation under its Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3).

The initiative, which employs AI (artificial intelligence) technologies, will not only facilitate a smooth journey for commuters, but will also enhance traffic safety on crossing lanes designated for pedestrians and cyclists

However, e-scooter users must bear in mind a few rider safety guidelines, which is also an individual responsibility. Here are a few things to remember on this growing trend especially, if you own an e-scooter:

Riders must be 16 years or above: The use of electric scooters is limited to individuals who are 16 years or older. Wear protective gear and proper clothing: Riders must wear a protective helmet with appropriate gear, including knee bumpers and reflective clothing. Please use a powerful front light for night-time rides. Speed limit in communities: The speed at which e-scooters can travel within certain communities in Dubai has been limited to 20 km per hour. Avoid riding on roads, jogging, and walking tracks: Users should avoid using e-scooters on roads and instead use designated pathways for bicycles and e-scooters. Avoid using them on jogging and walking tracks to prevent potential accidents with pedestrians. Maintain a safe distance from other e-scooters: Ensure a safe distance is kept from other e-scooters and bicycles and avoid obstructing pedestrians or vehicles. Avoid carrying heavy luggage: During the ride, it is advised not to carry anything that could cause an imbalance or carry any passenger. Adhere to traffic laws and community rules: Please adhere to the regulations and traffic laws especially when riding within communities. Dismount at pedestrian crossings: It is important to remember to get off from the e-scooter when approaching a pedestrian crossing. Stunts prohibited: Stunts/rash riding is prohibited. Don't block entrances: Park only in designated areas and no blocking entrances and ramps.

ALSO READ: