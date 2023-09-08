Viral video: Dubai Police summons gang of girls for riding motorcycles recklessly, concealing number plates

The Dubai Police has summoned girls that have gone viral for performing stunts with their motorcycles and concealing their number plates.

They were arrested after a video of them performing stunts on bikes went viral on social media. In the video, they were seen "riding without holding the handlebars, standing on the motorcycle, and riding on one wheel", according to Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

"Moreover, one of the motorcyclists concealed the number plate of the motorcycle, believing that this action would help her evade legal consequences."

The girls' motorcycles have been confiscated by authorities and several traffic violations have been issued.

By the Federal Traffic Law, such violations incur a fine of Dh2,000 and 23 traffic points, along with a 60-day vehicle impoundment.

Additionally, Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning traffic violations and vehicle impoundment, penalises reckless drivers who pose a threat to their own safety and the safety of others and imposes a Dh50,000 fine against releasing the impounded vehicle.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic indicated that at least 80 per cent of those who engage in such behaviour have been involved in serious accidents leading to fatalities or severe injuries.

He encouraged community members to promptly report reckless drivers or violations by contacting (901) or via the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police smart app.

