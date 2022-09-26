UAE: Mahzooz doubles chances of winning Dh10 million prize

Participants now get two entries into the weekly draw, raffle draw for every purchase of a Dh35 water bottle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 3:01 PM

Mahzooz has announced a limited time offer that doubles participants' chances of becoming a millionaire.

With the purchase of a water bottle for Dh35, for a limited period of time starting September 24, participants will automatically get an additional entry into the weekly draw. This doubles their chances at winning the first prize of Dh10 Million, second prize of Dh1 Million, third prize of Dh350.

They will also get two entries into the raffle draw, doubling their chances of winning Dh300,000, which is shared among three people.

Along with purchasing the bottle of water, participants also have to pick two sets of 5 numbers. This can be done by registering on www.mahzooz.ae.

