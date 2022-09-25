UAE: Over Dh1 million won by 1,381 participants in Mahzooz weekly draw

She had initially written to him claiming to be the youngest iOS developer and her parents say his reply indicates that there is merit to her claim
The 95th Mahzooz weekly draw took place on Saturday 24 September. It saw 1,381 participants taking home Dh1,774,600 in prize money.
As many as 22 participants shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 (winning Dh45,454 each) by matching four out of five numbers. 1,356 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
Three participants shared Dh300,000 among themselves, as is the norm with the Mahzooz weekly raffle draw. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each are Shashi from India, Nishith from India and Lynn from the Philippines.
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 was not won in this round, and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, October 1 at 9 pm UAE time.
In order to participate in Mahzooz, entrants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants get a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw.
Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to help those in need.
