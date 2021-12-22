UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

The Royal Court on Wednesday announced the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

By Wam Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 3:13 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

