UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim passes away; Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute

UAE: MBRSC partners with local, international entities to develop science programme for Lunar Mission
The collaboration will also support the development of the main instruments aboard the Rashid Rover
UAE1 day ago
Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim has passed away.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Futtaim on Twitter, hailing him as "one of Dubai's most important" business leaders.
Al Futtaim's death was announced on Friday.
Sheikh Mohammed noted that one of Al Futtaim's most significant announcements recently was his decision to hire 3,000 Emiratis over the next five years.
Al Futtaim is the owner and founder of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, which he founded in 1992. Al Futtaim's most notable properties in the UAE include Mall of the Emirates and Mirdif City Centre.
In April 2021, Forbes’ 35th Annual World Billionaires named him as among the world's top 10 richest Arabs.
The collaboration will also support the development of the main instruments aboard the Rashid Rover
UAE1 day ago
Organisers to check the temperature of attendees and regulate entry
UAE1 day ago
The global data website Statista expects the UAE to attract more than 31 million tourists annually by 2025
UAE2 days ago
From lush mangroves to beautiful wadis, rugged mountains to sandy beaches, there's plenty to discover
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed shares stunning video as World's Coolest Winter drive is launched
UAE2 days ago
Fatima Alward Aldarmaki is set to begin her three-year term at the Fred Hollows Foundation
UAE2 days ago
CSR initiative was held to mark the UAE’s Year of the 50th
UAE2 days ago
Digital service allows addicts to request treatment in complete confidentiality
UAE2 days ago