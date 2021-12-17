UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on the death of country's former PM

Vice President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also sent condolence cables

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 2:31 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the death of the country's former Prime Minister and Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, Dr. Fayez Al Tarawneh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Abdullah.