UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Indonesian President.
Indonesian expats in the UAE celebrated their 78th Independence Day on Thursday with several activities involving community members of other countries.
Marking the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Indonesian Embassy’s new premises in Abu Dhabi’s diplomatic area. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, presided over the ceremony, along with officials and staff from the embassy and community members.
