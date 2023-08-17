UAE: How to fly multiple airlines, travel the world on a single ticket

It has now been proposed that Indian companies can now initially list their shares/securities at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat’s GIFT City
When you're living in the UAE, it feels like any corner of the globe is within your reach — and that's because it is. Banking on the country's strategic location between Europe and Asia, top airlines have made travelling the world a lot easier by teaming up with carriers in major business and holiday destinations.
Thanks to Emirates and Etihad Airways' partnerships with other international airlines, flyers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy hassle-free flights to different cities by booking just one ticket.
For example, since the two carriers have an agreement with Philippine Airlines (PAL), passengers from the UAE can land in the Southeast Asian country's international airports — and then take another flight to a domestic destination via PAL, like the island paradise of Boracay. This can be done in just one booking and under a 'one baggage' policy.
Previously, passengers will have to book an international flight and then book another one for a domestic flight.
With the 'one-baggage policy', travellers' checked-in luggage will also be sent straight to the final destination. No additional baggage claims and check-ins necessary in between flights.
Emirates and Etihad have interline agreements with dozens of airlines, allowing passengers to travel the world on a single ticket.
Here are Emirates' partner carriers, and the destinations they serve:
Air Canada
Fly Emirates to Toronto or Montréal and connect to 20 destinations in Canada, including Calgary, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa, Québec and Vancouver
Qantas
Your EK booking can take you to various Qantas destinations in the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australasia
United
Starting this November, fly with Emirates and United between hundreds of destinations in the US and around the world.
Philippine Airlines
Reach several Philippine destinations via Manila, Cebu, or Clark international airports. Among the provinces that can be booked through Emirates are: Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan and Puerto Princesa, Cebu, and Busuanga.
Japan Airlines
Connect to over 27 domestic destinations in Japan.
Gulf Air
Codeshare flights are operated by Emirates between Dubai and Algeria, Budapest, Denpasar, Sao Paolo, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Prague, Taipei, Tunis, and Warsaw.
Thai Airways
Connect to over 70 destinations within and outside Thailand.
Bangkok Airways
Connect seamlessly to 17 destinations in South East Asia via Emirates' Dubai hub, or break up your journey with a stopover. Enjoy two holidays in one and spend time in Dubai on the way. Stopovers in Bangkok and Singapore are also possible.
Aegean Airlines
Codeshare flights are operated to domestic destinations in Greece by Aegean between Athens and Alexandroupoli, Kerkyra, Chania, Iraklion, Mikonos, Thira, Rhodes and Thessaloniki.
Air Mauritius
If you’re planning your next adventure to or from Mauritius, enjoy a seamless travel experience to over 11 destinations with Air Mauritius.
Other Emirates partners:
Here are some of the airline partners of Etihad Airways:
Philippine Airlines
Connect to 19 domestic Filipino destinations including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Kalibo, to and from Etihad’s double daily Manila service
Austrian Airlines
Access up to 58 European destinations via Vienna.
Airlink South Africa
Via Johannesburg, guests can enjoy seamless access to 16 domestic destinations in South Africa and 25 regional African destinations.
Other partners:
