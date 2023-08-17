UAE: How to fly multiple airlines, travel the world on a single ticket

With a 'one-baggage policy', a traveller's checked-in luggage is sent straight to the final destination, ensuring a hassle-free journey

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 1:05 PM

When you're living in the UAE, it feels like any corner of the globe is within your reach — and that's because it is. Banking on the country's strategic location between Europe and Asia, top airlines have made travelling the world a lot easier by teaming up with carriers in major business and holiday destinations.

Thanks to Emirates and Etihad Airways' partnerships with other international airlines, flyers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy hassle-free flights to different cities by booking just one ticket.

How it works

For example, since the two carriers have an agreement with Philippine Airlines (PAL), passengers from the UAE can land in the Southeast Asian country's international airports — and then take another flight to a domestic destination via PAL, like the island paradise of Boracay. This can be done in just one booking and under a 'one baggage' policy.

Previously, passengers will have to book an international flight and then book another one for a domestic flight.

With the 'one-baggage policy', travellers' checked-in luggage will also be sent straight to the final destination. No additional baggage claims and check-ins necessary in between flights.

Where you can travel

Emirates and Etihad have interline agreements with dozens of airlines, allowing passengers to travel the world on a single ticket.

Here are Emirates' partner carriers, and the destinations they serve:

Air Canada

Fly Emirates to Toronto or Montréal and connect to 20 destinations in Canada, including Calgary, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa, Québec and Vancouver

Qantas

Your EK booking can take you to various Qantas destinations in the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australasia

United

Starting this November, fly with Emirates and United between hundreds of destinations in the US and around the world.

Philippine Airlines

Reach several Philippine destinations via Manila, Cebu, or Clark international airports. Among the provinces that can be booked through Emirates are: Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan and Puerto Princesa, Cebu, and Busuanga.

Japan Airlines

Connect to over 27 domestic destinations in Japan.

Gulf Air

Codeshare flights are operated by Emirates between Dubai and Algeria, Budapest, Denpasar, Sao Paolo, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Prague, Taipei, Tunis, and Warsaw.

Thai Airways

Connect to over 70 destinations within and outside Thailand.

Bangkok Airways

Connect seamlessly to 17 destinations in South East Asia via Emirates' Dubai hub, or break up your journey with a stopover. Enjoy two holidays in one and spend time in Dubai on the way. Stopovers in Bangkok and Singapore are also possible.

Aegean Airlines

Codeshare flights are operated to domestic destinations in Greece by Aegean between Athens and Alexandroupoli, Kerkyra, Chania, Iraklion, Mikonos, Thira, Rhodes and Thessaloniki.

Air Mauritius

If you’re planning your next adventure to or from Mauritius, enjoy a seamless travel experience to over 11 destinations with Air Mauritius.

Other Emirates partners:

Flydubai

Air Baltic

Air Malta

Azul

Batik Air

China Southern Airlines

Copa Airlines

Garuda Indonesia

GOL Airlines

Jetstar Airways

Jetstar Asia

Korean Air

Royal Air Maroc

S7 Airlines

South Africa Airlink

South African Airways

TAP Portugal

Tunis Air

WestJet

Here are some of the airline partners of Etihad Airways:

Philippine Airlines

Connect to 19 domestic Filipino destinations including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Kalibo, to and from Etihad’s double daily Manila service

Austrian Airlines

Access up to 58 European destinations via Vienna.

Airlink South Africa

Via Johannesburg, guests can enjoy seamless access to 16 domestic destinations in South Africa and 25 regional African destinations.

Other partners:

Biman Bangladesh

Air Seychelles

ITA Airways

