Look: Indonesian expats celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal

The Indonesian flag will be displayed across 16 iconic buildings and landmarks, including Burj Khalifa

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM

Indonesian expats celebrated their 78th Independence Day on Thursday with several activities involving community members of other countries.

Marking the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Indonesian Embassy’s new premises in Abu Dhabi’s diplomatic area. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, presided over the ceremony, along with officials and staff from the embassy and community members.

The Indonesian Independence Day celebrations kicked off last month. From July 25 to August 12, the embassy organised several competitions, including for expats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. Games and activities included bowling, table tennis chess, badminton, dominoes, karaoke, and young entrepreneur competition among others.

“The games competition held for commemorating the Indonesian Independence Day is a routine activity for the Indonesian Embassy. Yet the difference for this year is that we invite not only Indonesians living in the UAE but also ASEAN communities, considering this year Indonesia holds ASEAN chairmanship,” Bagis said.

The ambassador praised the support and cooperation from Masyarakat Ekonomi Syariah (MES)/Islamic Economic Society, the Indonesian Consulate General in Dubai, and community members.

The Indonesian flag will be displayed across 16 iconic buildings and landmarks, including Burj Khalifa.

