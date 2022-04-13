UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani PM on election win

Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the new prime minister after ousting Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion

Shahbaz Sharif (right) takes oath as Pakistan Prime Minister. — ANI

By Wam Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 12:32 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Shahbaz Sharif, after he's been elected as Pakistan's new Prime Minister.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Shahabz Sharif was elected as the prime minister after a tumultuous week of political drama, capped by Imran Khan's ouster as PM through a no-confidence vote by the joint Opposition.