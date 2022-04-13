UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani PM on election win

A post about the anomaly has been circulating on social media
UAE1 day ago
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Shahbaz Sharif, after he's been elected as Pakistan's new Prime Minister.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Pakistani Prime Minister.
Shahabz Sharif was elected as the prime minister after a tumultuous week of political drama, capped by Imran Khan's ouster as PM through a no-confidence vote by the joint Opposition.
