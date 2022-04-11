Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as new prime minister

The Federal Investigation Agency says public leaders will need a no-objection certificate if they wish to travel
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan Muslim League leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the newly-elected prime minister of the country on Monday.
Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan with 174 votes after the National Assembly ousted Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.
In his speech after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, Sharif said the country was on the way to posting the largest budget deficit in its history as well as historical trade and current account deficits. He also said the outgoing government of Khan had mismanaged the economy, and his new government was faced with a huge challenge to bring it back on track.
The newly-elected prime minister said the value of the rupee had "jumped Rs8 high" against the US dollar, according to local media reports. “It went back to Rs182 from Rs190. The dollar value slumped by Rs8. This tells the entire nation to trust this government," he was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.
ALSO READ:
Sharif also made several announcements, including raising monthly wages for government employees to Rs25,000 and providing cheap flour to the people.
(With inputs from Reuters)
The Federal Investigation Agency says public leaders will need a no-objection certificate if they wish to travel
Asia1 day ago
The former cricketer lost a no-confidence vote against him and was ousted after a 13-hour parliament session
Asia1 day ago
The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia1 day ago
National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion with 174 votes
Asia1 day ago
Opposition needs support of at least 172 members in order to make the no-confidence motion successful
Asia1 day ago
Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N party asked to chair the proceedings
Asia1 day ago
Protesters blame the leader and his administration for mismanaging the situation
Asia1 day ago
Courts expected to become operational by midnight to take action if voting on no-confidence motion is not implemented
Asia1 day ago