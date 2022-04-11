India's Modi congratulates Pakistan's newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif

The Federal Investigation Agency says public leaders will need a no-objection certificate if they wish to travel
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi wrote in a statement on Twitter.
He further said the two countries could "focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."
Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan with 174 votes after the National Assembly ousted Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.
In his speech after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, Sharif said the country was on the way to posting the largest budget deficit in its history as well as historical trade and current account deficits. He also said the outgoing government of Khan had mismanaged the economy, and his new government was faced with a huge challenge to bring it back on track.
Earlier today, Khan announced announced the resignation of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s parliamentary committee from the National Assembly.
