Pakistan: President Arif Alvi unwell, advised to rest

He has been thoroughly examined by a physician

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 6:17 PM

Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 6:23 PM

The President of Pakistan has been advised to rest after complaints of discomfort, a tweet on his official Twitter handle said on Monday.

The tweet added that Dr Arif Alvi had been "throughly examined" by a physician, who has advised him to rest for a few days.

Political turmoil in the country over the last week culminated in the ouster of former PM Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.

