Pakistan: President Arif Alvi unwell, advised to rest

The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia1 day ago
The President of Pakistan has been advised to rest after complaints of discomfort, a tweet on his official Twitter handle said on Monday.
The tweet added that Dr Arif Alvi had been "throughly examined" by a physician, who has advised him to rest for a few days.
Political turmoil in the country over the last week culminated in the ouster of former PM Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.
ALSO READ:
The minimum price of a kilo of rice in the general market now exceeds Rs200
Asia1 day ago
National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion with 174 votes
Asia1 day ago
Opposition needs support of at least 172 members in order to make the no-confidence motion successful
Asia1 day ago
Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N party asked to chair the proceedings
Asia1 day ago
Protesters blame the leader and his administration for mismanaging the situation
Asia1 day ago
Courts expected to become operational by midnight to take action if voting on no-confidence motion is not implemented
Asia1 day ago
National Assembly session cannot be prorogued unless the motion is voted upon, court says
Asia1 day ago
National Assembly session to decide no-confidence motion adjourned again
Asia1 day ago