UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National Day, Liberation Day

President, VP wish country continued progress and prosperity

By Wam Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 5:37 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's 62nd National Day and Liberation Day.

February 25 also marks the day that Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.

"Congratulations to my brother Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and the people of Kuwait on the country's National Day. Our two nations share historical ties and a longstanding friendship, and we wish Kuwait continued progress and prosperity," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The Dubai Ruler in his message on social media congratulated the country on the occasion. "Greetings of the people of the Emirates to you and your leadership, and our wishes for your continued prosperity and stability. We ask God to perpetuate our brotherhood and our love," he tweeted.