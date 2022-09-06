UAE

UAE leaders condole Chinese President over earthquake victims

At least 65 people have died so far

Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam

By Wam

Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:46 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, over the victims of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County — situated in southwest China's Sichuan Province — and resulted in a number of deaths, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar cable of condolences to the Chinese President.

