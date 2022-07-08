UAE leaders condole Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on the death of Shinzo Abe

Abe passed away at the age of 67 on Friday

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 3:38 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 3:45 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to Prime Minister Kishida.

Abe passed away at the age of 67 on Friday. He was shot during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan.