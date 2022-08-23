UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders send condolences on traffic deaths in Turkey

The traffic incidents resulted in a number of deaths and injuries

File photo
File photo

By WAM

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 7:54 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent a cable of condolences to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, over the victims of the traffic accidents in eastern Turkey's Mardin and Gaziantep that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. His Highness wished a quick recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has dispatched a similar cable of condolences to the President of Turkey

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE