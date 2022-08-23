UAE leaders send condolences on traffic deaths in Turkey

The traffic incidents resulted in a number of deaths and injuries

File photo

By WAM Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 7:54 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent a cable of condolences to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, over the victims of the traffic accidents in eastern Turkey's Mardin and Gaziantep that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. His Highness wished a quick recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has dispatched a similar cable of condolences to the President of Turkey

ALSO READ: