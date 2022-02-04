UAE, Kerala are partners in good and bad times: UAE minister

Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
Kerala is the “glittering jewel of South India” and Keralites are partners and elders that Dubai turn to for advice, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation said here in Dubai.
Calling Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a “mentor and guide”, Al Hashimy said: “The UAE and India, and Dubai and the state of Kerala, enjoy strong and valued relations at every single level. As governments, as partners in trade and sustainable business growth, as brothers and sisters together through hard times and good times, through challenge and eventually inevitable triumph,” said the minister.
Al Hashimy was speaking at a special event at Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 on Friday evening, which was also attended by Vijayan, to mark the inauguration of Kerala week at the India pavilion.
“This is another special moment in the long tradition of friendship between the UAE and India, one illuminated with mutual understanding, appreciation and inspiration, and one that draws us closer to each other with every passing day,” said Hashimy.
The minister who is also the Director General of Expo, said Dubai is “blessed” by the talents of more than one million Keralite expats who have significantly contributed not just to the economic development of the nation, but also to the success of the Expo.
She said Kerala’s vision and ambition and determination is “so close to our own leadership, a leadership which is committed to the ease of doing business as well as the health and the happiness of all in our societies.”
Indian Ambasador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, Malayalam superstar Mammotty, Indian businessman M.A. Yusuf Ali and other dignitaries from the South Indian state were also present.
Addressing the audience, Malayalam superstar Mammooty said it is an extremely happy feeling to know that Emiratis keep Keralites in a special place in their hearts.
