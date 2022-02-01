Expo 2020 Dubai: India Pavilion to host Kerala Week at world fair

Chief Minister of Kerala will inaugurate the week on February 4.

Supplied

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 10:10 AM

The Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will host Kerala Week starting February 4. The special week, aimed at business development opportunities in the state, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan at 5pm at the India Pavilion Expo venue.

Activities for Kerala week will continue until February 10, an official statement by the state authorities said.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will be present at the inaugural ceremony, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed.

Vijayan, along with P Rajeev, the State Minister for Law and Industries, Sunjay Sudhir, UAE Ambassador to India, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and APM Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary (industries), and other dignitaries will also be present for the inaugural ceremony.

Kerala Week will showcase various projects, investment avenues, tourism, IT, start-ups, and up-skilling opportunities. The week will present the rich cultural heritage of the state as well. A special reception to host the Chief Minister, organised by Norka Roots, will be held on February 5 at the Al Nasr Leisure Land.

Vijayan arrived in Dubai from the United States on March 29 and will remain in the UAE until February 4, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said. On Monday, the Chief Minister met with Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economic, to discuss ways to increase trade and investment relations with Kerala.

Vijayan is scheduled to meet with Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, on February 3, the Indian mission said.

ALSO READ:

Apart from the activities at the world fair, Kerala week events also include – a Kerala- specific investor meet with Vijayan and P Rajeev at the Oberoi Hotel in Dubai and start-up engagement events. A roadshow on Kerala tourism will also be held on February 9 at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com