Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion hosts power-packed revelries on Republic Day

School students and dance troupes, dressed in ethnic costumes from various states of India gave scintillating performances

Indian Republic Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Neeraj Murali

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 1:45 PM

After a sombre flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, colourful festivities were held at the India Pavillion at Expo 2020’s Al Forsan district.

At 11 am on Wednesday, January 26, the Consul- General of India to Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, hoisted the Indian flag outside the pavilion with several Indian blue-collared workers and expatriates.

Indian Republic Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Neeraj Murali

During his address to the community, Dr Puri said, “On the occasion of the Republic Day of India, I extend greetings to all Indians and friends of India in the UAE. This is a special moment for both India and the UAE as we mark 75 years of Independence and UAE celebrates the Fiftieth National Day. The historical bond has grown from strength to strength and is today at the crossroads of exciting collaborations and partnerships in future.”

Republic Day festivities @Expo 2020

The facade of the pavilion lit up in patriotic colours.

School students and dance troupes, dressed in ethnic costumes from various states of India gave scintillating performances after the official flag hoisting ceremony.

Indian Republic Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Neeraj Murali

It was a special day for blue-collar and construction workers at City Experts Interior Decor and Electromechanical Works LLC Workers joined Consulate officials and Indian residents for the celebrations at Expo 2020.

For some workers, it was the first time they celebrated Republic Day in the UAE.

Shiv Shankar, an Indian carpenter who has been working in Dubai for nearly 12 years, said, “I have worked on the Expo project as well. We have done the decor work for some of the pavilions here. However, I am thrilled to be here and feel privileged to witness the Republic day celebrations at Expo. Every year, I am usually working. This year, my colleagues, friends, and I will tour the Expo and see all the pavilions.”

Indian Republic Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Neeraj Murali

Vijay Bahadur Yadav, another worker in the UAE for ten years, said, “I was able to see a flag hoisting ceremony live for the first time in many years. It was an incredible sight. I got reminded of my school days, and it felt just like being in India.”

According to Tadu Mamu, consul, labour and press, information and culture at the Consulate, an extraordinary artwork by artist Smriti Sinha was unveiled at the Expo. The India pavilion photography completion winner was felicitated as well, she added.

In the evening, Expo visitors can look forward to special performances by singer Shweta Subram, the voice behind the viral hook Jalebi Baby, and Anupam Nair, the lead singer and founder of the Dubai-based band Rooh. Performances begin at 9.30 pm.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com