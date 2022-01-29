Abu Dhabi: Indian artist breaks Guinness World Records with giant portraits of UAE rulers

Artist plans display the portraits at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 8:24 PM

An Indian artist entered the Guinness World Records’ book with his massive portraits of UAE Rulers. Sarans K.K. won the ‘largest professional oil painting by a single artist’ title for his 166.03sq.m artwork created in the main hall of the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) in Abu Dhabi.

The attempt was made in the last week of November but approval and certification took time because of the Covid-19 situation.

Sarans is delighted with his achievement. “I am very happy. This is my tribute to the UAE-India long-lasting friendship. I made this oil painting as part of the 75th year of the Indian independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Maholstav’ and the UAE’s Year of 50th celebrations,” Sarans said.

Sarans drew portraits of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sarans has broken the record set by Chinese artist Li Hangyu. During his previous visit in 2020, he had made a portrait of UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which back then entered the record books in a similar category.

“I plan to get these displayed at the Expo 2020 Dubai. I wish the rulers can see it. It will be a dream come true moment,” the mural artist said.

During the Indian Republic Day cultural event held at the ISC, Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to UAE, and Yusuffali M.A., ISC chairman and Lulu Group’s chairman and managing director, presented a memento of appreciation to Sarans.

The 30-year-old Keralite has now cancelled his visit visa as he plans to settle down in the UAE.

“I am working on a project to open an art academy for kids here in Abu Dhabi. I am hoping to get the UAE’s coveted Golden Visa,” Sarans added.

