Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in Dubai

Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the Kerala Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 6:23 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 6:52 PM

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has arrived in Dubai, sources have confirmed.

He was scheduled to return to Kerala after undergoing treatment in the United States. However, sources confirmed Pinarayi is expected to inaugurate the 'Kerala Week' at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The exact dates of Kerala Week at the India pavilion is yet to be confirmed, according to official sources. Indian media have published reports which state Pinarayi will return to Kerala on February 7.

This is Vijayan’s first visit to the UAE since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

In the meanwhile, the India pavilion at the world fair is currently hosting events for the Health and Wellness thematic week.

The pavilion on Friday hosted a panel discussion on research and development and innovation in medical device sector recently. Several government and industry experts participated in the virtual event.

S Aparna, secretary, department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, said: “The medical devices sector is a sunrise sector on a growth trajectory and has a huge potential to cater to the growing needs across the world.”