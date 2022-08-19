UAE: Jabr Al Suwaidi appointed as Minister of State

Narmeen Ali is now sharing her story in a bid to inspire other patients, encourage people to get screened early
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi as Minister of State.
Federal Decree No. 97 of 2022 shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
ALSO READ:
Narmeen Ali is now sharing her story in a bid to inspire other patients, encourage people to get screened early
162 drivers were punished for the offence in the first six months of 2022 alone
Highly anticipated clash involving India, Pakistan will be played on August 28
Psychologists urge parents to look out for warning signs among children born during or just before Covid-19 pandemic
Environmentally-friendly, tech-enabled metropolis to recreate 2020 World Fair's magic
Fraudsters take advantage of people through social media
People have specific formulas they follow when participating in a draw
Drives offer explorers panoramic views, unique restaurants among other experiences