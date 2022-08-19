UAE: Jabr Al Suwaidi appointed as Minister of State

The President has issued a Federal Decree for the same

Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi as Minister of State.

Federal Decree No. 97 of 2022 shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

