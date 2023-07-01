UAE issues warning to citizens in Paris amidst unrest

Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted in riots that have spread nationwide after a teenager was shot dead by a French police officer

A French anti-riot police officer walk past a burning truck in Nantes, western France on early July 1, 2023, four days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. — AFP

Emiratis in Paris are urged to take caution as riots rocked French cities for the fourth night.

The UAE Embassy in Paris on Saturday issued an alert, calling on citizens to stay away from demonstration areas.

"We stress the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the French authorities," it said in the advisory.

In case of emergencies, UAE nationals may dial 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

The unrest — sparked by an officer's fatal shooting of a teenager — continued in various parts of France, prompting the government to deploy 45,000 police and several armoured vehicles on the streets.

Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted in unrest that has spread nationwide, including in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille.

Protests are also ongoing in Paris where Nahel M., a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the French capital's Nanterre suburb. His funeral is due to be held later on Saturday, sources told Reuters.

