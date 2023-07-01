UAE issues warning to citizens in Paris amidst unrest

Al Azhar commends UAE's response to the incident, urges Islamic countries to take similar and clear positions
Emiratis in Paris are urged to take caution as riots rocked French cities for the fourth night.
The UAE Embassy in Paris on Saturday issued an alert, calling on citizens to stay away from demonstration areas.
"We stress the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the French authorities," it said in the advisory.
In case of emergencies, UAE nationals may dial 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
The unrest — sparked by an officer's fatal shooting of a teenager — continued in various parts of France, prompting the government to deploy 45,000 police and several armoured vehicles on the streets.
Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted in unrest that has spread nationwide, including in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille.
Protests are also ongoing in Paris where Nahel M., a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the French capital's Nanterre suburb. His funeral is due to be held later on Saturday, sources told Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
Al Azhar commends UAE's response to the incident, urges Islamic countries to take similar and clear positions
Initiative benefitted 100,000 families affected by the devastating February earthquake in Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Homs
Smart shoppers rejoice as they rack up some real steals and are satisfied for making savvy purchases and stretching their budgets further
It offers adventure-seeking travellers the ultimate six-hour expedition in the captivating Lahbab dunes
The auspicious day started with prayers at mosques and then it was time for bonding
Americans chose the emirate ahead of Istanbul, Antalya, Palm Beach, Hong Kong and the Bahamas
With drawings of camels adorned with astronauts, the counters signify the melding of historical roots and technological advancements
Rulers exchanged greetings with President on this blessed occasion, prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless, bring joy to the Emirates and its people