Viral video: Man calmly eats sandwich as Paris riots rage around him

Protests broke out after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by the police

Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 4:01 PM

France is witnessing nationwide protests following the fatal shooting of an Algerian-Moroccan teenager by police. As the violence unfolds, a video related to the unrest has gone viral on social media — but not for reasons you would expect.

The video, shot in the backdrop of aggressive protests in Nanterre, features a man calmly eating his sandwich as the police and rioters clash. The clip opens with a group of protestors who are throwing objects at armed police officers. A few seconds later, the camera focuses on a man who is sitting in a corner, enjoying his sandwich.

The clip showcasing the man’s calm demeanour and the undivided attention he was paying to his sandwich has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

Sharing the video on June 29, one user wrote, “He really has no problem in his life.”

“Be that Man,” shared another user.

“‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’. Or maybe his hunger at that time was more than anything else,” said another user.

Protests broke out in France after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by the police who stopped him for breaking several road rules.

In response to the violence, approximately 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in various French cities, reported news agency Reuters. Curfews and bans on public gatherings have also been implemented as protests continue to set vehicles on fire, vandalise property, and loot shops.

